Photo : YONHAP News

The main batch of South Korean athletes and officials for the 19th Asian Games arrived in the games’ host city of Hangzhou in China on Wednesday.This batch consists of 35 officials and 60 athletes that will take part in a ceremony on Thursday marking the official entrance into the Athletes’ Village.The 19th Asian Games are set to kick off on Saturday and run through October 8.South Korea’s squad of a record one-thousand-140 athletes and officials will compete in 39 events with the aim of grabbing at least 50 gold medals to come in third in the overall medal tally.In the last Asian Games held five years ago in Indonesia, South Korea had ranked third in the medal tally after winning 49 gold, 58 silver and 70 bronze medals.