Politics

S. Korea, US Hold Talks in Seoul on Space Cooperation

Written: 2023-09-20 18:43:43Updated: 2023-09-20 18:46:58

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea and the U.S. have held a series of discussions in Seoul on strengthening space cooperation.

According to the defense ministry, Seoul and Washington held their second Space Cooperation table-top exercise(TTX) and the 21st session of the Space Cooperation Working Group(SCWG) on Tuesday and Wednesday. 

The ministry said the discussions saw the participation of Choi Byung-ok, the head of the ministry’s Defense Policy Bureau and Principal Director for Space Policy at the Pentagon John Hill.

The ministry said that at the discussion-based TTX, participants shared views on ways to respond to potential threats in the space domain and ways to boost space cooperation in the mid-and long-term. 

The two sides also shared assessments on contentious issues, including the possibility of military cooperation between North Korea and Russia. 

At the session of the SCWG, the two allies discussed ways to further strengthen space cooperation to meet the goals set at the 54th Security Consultative Meeting held last November.
