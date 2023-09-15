‘South Korea’ Mentioned 20 Times in Yoon's United Nations Address

Photo : YONHAP News

The word “South Korea” was the most mentioned word in President Yoon Suk Yeol’s 15-minute keynote speech at the UN General Assembly on Wednesday.“South Korea” was referred to 20 times in the speech as he vowed to spearhead efforts to address the development divide, climate divide and digital divide as well as underscoring a 2030 Busan Expo as a platform of solidarity.In his General Assembly speech last year, the word “freedom” appeared most frequently with 21 mentions compared to eight in this year’s.Wednesday’s address also included repeated assurances of South Korea’s commitment to play a responsible role in the international community.The word Yoon mentioned most after “South Korea” was “digital,” which he included 15 times in his speech.The president vowed to support the digital transformation of countries with limited digital penetration and utilization as he pointed to the digital divide as a major cause of economic disparity.Yoon’s speech ran for 15 minutes on Wednesday, four minutes longer than last year’s.