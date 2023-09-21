Yoon Warns against Military Collaboration by Russia & N. Korea

Photo : YONHAP News

Anchor: President Yoon Suk Yeol denounced Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and the possibility of military cooperation between North Korea and Russia as he addressed the United Nations. The condemnation came during his keynote speech at the 78th General Assembly in New York on Wednesday.Kim Bum-soo has more.Report: President Yoon Suk Yeol has issued a strong warning against looming military cooperation between Russia and North Korea.In his speech at the UN General Assembly in New York on Wednesday, the South Korean president said that their arms deal amid the war in Ukraine would constitute a "direct provocation" against South Korea as well.[Sound bite: President Yoon Suk Yeol (Korean-English)]"If North Korea acquires the information and technology necessary to enhance its WMD capabilities in exchange for supporting Russia with conventional weapons, the deal between Russia and North Korea will be a direct provocation that would threaten the peace and security of not only Ukraine, but also the Republic of Korea. The Republic of Korea, together with its allies and partners, will not stand idly by."Talks between North Korean leader Kim Jong-un and Russian President Vladimir Putin in Russia's Far East last week have sparked concerns about an exchange of conventional North Korean weapons for high-tech Russian arms technology.While introducing his plans to help war-ravaged Ukraine, Yoon specifically targeted Moscow for abandoning its responsibilities as a permanent member of the UN Security Council(UNSC).[Sound bite: President Yoon Suk Yeol (Korean-English)]"It is paradoxical that a permanent member of the UN Security Council, which should be entrusted as the ultimate guardian of world peace, would wage war by invading another sovereign nation and receive arms and ammunition from a regime that blatantly violates UN Security Council resolutions. In such a situation, the call to reform the UN Security Council receives broad support."During his 15-minute speech, Yoon did not, however, criticize China for opposing additional sanctions against North Korea at the UNSC as Seoul is pursuing efforts to hold a three-way summit with Japan and China.The president instead highlighted South Korea's bid to host the 2030 World Expo in the southern port city of Busan.[Sound bite: President Yoon Suk Yeol (Korean-English)]"Now the Republic of Korea will play its role as a responsible member of the global community by hosting the 2030 Expo in Busan – a gateway that links the Eurasian continent and the Pacific. Korea intends to give back to the international community by sharing its experience of economic growth and development, reciprocating the help it has received in the past."Yoon also introduced South Korea's plans to increase next year's official development assistance by over 40 percent, pledging additional support for education and training in recipient countries.Kim Bum-soo, KBS World Radio News.