Yoon Seeks Support for Busan Expo Bid in UN Speech, Summits on Wed.

Photo : YONHAP News

President Yoon Suk Yeol sought support for South Korea’s bid to host the 2030 World Expo in Busan during his speech at the UN General Assembly on Wednesday.Yoon ended his address by touting the significance of the port city in the development of the country.[Sound bite: President Yoon Suk Yeol (Korean-English)]"It was Busan that served as the last bastion defending the freedom of the Republic of Korea when most of the country was invaded and conquered by the communist forces more than 70 years ago. It was also Busan that rose from the ruins of the Korean War and became the second-largest transshipment hub in the world, leading the ‘Miracle on the Han River.’ Without Busan, Korea would not have been able to stand where it is today."The president said the Busan Expo will be a festival where all nations can come together to share their history, culture, goods and visions for the future.[Sound bite: President Yoon Suk Yeol (Korean-English)]"Now the Republic of Korea will play its role as a responsible member of the global community by hosting the 2030 Expo in Busan – a gateway that links the Eurasian continent and the Pacific. Korea intends to give back to the international community by sharing its experience of economic growth and development, reciprocating the help it has received in the past."He also called for support for the Expo bid in talks with the presidents of Switzerland, the Central African Republic and Kyrgyzstan on Wednesday.In his summit with Swiss President Alain Berset, Yoon stressed the need for close cooperation to tackle the North Korean nuclear issue as their countries are marking the 60th anniversary of establishing diplomatic ties this year.Berset expressed hope for expanded bilateral cooperation in quantum technology and biotechnology.In the meeting with Central African Republic President Faustin-Archange Touadéra, Yoon invited him to attend the Korea-Africa Summit which will be held in Seoul next year.Touadéra thanked South Korea for providing support in various development cooperation projects in his country and expressed hope that the two nations will build mutually beneficial relations.During his summit with Kyrgyzstan’s President Sadyr Japarov, Yoon vowed to pursue various collaborative projects using South Korea’s official development assistance.Japarov said he that hopes the two countries will cooperate in the fields of healthcare and agriculture while welcoming the participation of South Korean firms in new city construction plans.