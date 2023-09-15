Parliament to Vote on Requests to Apprehend DP Chief, Dismiss PM

Photo : YONHAP News

The National Assembly will vote on motions seeking parliamentary consent for the pretrial detention of main opposition Democratic Party(DP) chair Lee Jae-myung and the dismissal of Prime Minister Han Duck-soo during a plenary session on Thursday.The motion for Lee’s pretrial detention was reported to parliament on Wednesday after President Yoon Suk Yeol approved a request by the prosecution seeking the warrant.Parliamentary consent for a lawmaker’s pretrial detention is granted if more than half of all lawmakers attend the session and a majority of those present vote in favor.With the opposition-dominated chamber expected to vote down the motion, Lee, who was hospitalized earlier this week after beginning a hunger strike on August 31, took to Facebook on Wednesday to call for its rejection.The result is not guaranteed, however, with speculation that the anti-Lee faction within the DP may not toe the line.Like the consent request, the motion to recommend the dismissal of the prime minister requires a yea vote by majority of at least half of all lawmakers to pass.The DP submitted the motion to parliament on Monday, saying Han should be held accountable for the Itaewon crowd crush, the World Scout Jamboree fiasco, the release of contaminated water from Japan’s Fukushima Plant and the controversy surrounding the death of a Marine during the search for rain victims in July.