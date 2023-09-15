Menu Content

Actor Yoo Ah-in Attends Warrant Hearing over Drug-Related Charges

Written: 2023-09-21 10:38:59Updated: 2023-09-21 11:31:55

Actor Yoo Ah-in Attends Warrant Hearing over Drug-Related Charges

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korean actor Yoo Ah-in appeared for a second pretrial detention hearing on charges of drug use and abetting the destruction of evidence after the first warrant request was rejected in May.

Prior to the hearing at the Seoul Central District Court on Thursday, Yoo, whose legal name is Uhm Hong-sik, apologized to the public for causing great concern and pledged to sincerely and honestly testify in court.

Yoo, however, shook his head when asked if he admits to the charges of abetting the destruction of evidence and forcing others to smoke marijuana.

Prosecutors suspect that Yoo had habitually purchased and used prescription drugs, including Propofol, worth around 500 million won, or around 373-thousand U.S. dollars, over 200 times since 2020.

The 36-year-old is accused of unlawfully being prescribed over one-thousand sleeping pills under other people's names and using marijuana and other drugs while visiting the U.S. in January with four others, including an acquaintance surnamed Choi who is also facing a warrant review on Thursday.

The actor is also alleged to have ordered an acquaintance to destroy evidence and to have forced those accompanying him on the U.S. trip to smoke marijuana.
