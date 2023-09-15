Confirmation Hearing Report for Chief Justice Nominee Adopted

Photo : YONHAP News

The National Assembly's special confirmation hearing committee for Supreme Court Chief Justice nominee Lee Gyun-ryong has adopted a progress report.In a general meeting on Thursday, the committee approved the report stating both the ruling party's opinion that the nominee is qualified for the job and the opposition side's view that he is unqualified.During the two-day hearing, the ruling People Power Party(PPP) called the nominee the right person to normalize the judiciary following the leadership of incumbent Chief Justice Kim Myeong-su.The main opposition Democratic Party(DP), on the other hand, argued that Lee’s personal relationship with President Yoon Suk Yeol poses a threat to the separation of powers, while also taking issue with allegations surrounding his wife's assets and gifts to their children.While a parliamentary vote on Lee's nomination was initially forecast to occur as early as Thursday's plenary session, the floor leaders from the two rival political parties said talks are under way for the vote to take place on Monday.The appointment of the Supreme Court chief justice requires parliamentary approval by a majority of at least half of all lawmakers present for the vote. Should the DP oppose Lee's appointment, it would be the first parliamentary rejection of a chief justice nominee since 1988.