Menu Content

Search

Korean
Search

English

About KBS Go to KBS
Go Top

Domestic

Top Court Upholds Sentence for Attempted Rape, Murder in Busan

Written: 2023-09-21 13:22:29Updated: 2023-09-21 14:18:36

Top Court Upholds Sentence for Attempted Rape, Murder in Busan

Photo : YONHAP News

The Supreme Court on Thursday upheld a lower court's 20-year prison sentence for a man who indiscriminately attacked a woman in Busan last May with the objective of sexually assaulting her.

In its ruling on Thursday, the top court confirmed the length of the term for the man identified by surname Lee on charges of violating the law on punishment against sexual violence.

The top court also upheld the disclosure of Lee's identity for ten years, a restriction on employment at facilities for children, youths, and those with disabilities, and the mandatory use of an electronic tracking device for 20 years.

Lee was indicted after following the victim into her residential building in the early hours of May 22 last year, before kicking her on the head multiple times with an intent to kill.

While Lee was sentenced to 12 years in the first trial on charges of attempted murder, prosecutors changed charges in the indictment to attempted rape and murder during an appeals trial based on DNA collected from the victim's jeans that matched Lee.

The offender’s claims that there were illegalities in the prosecution's change of indictment and that he had no intent to commit a sexual crime were rejected by the Supreme Court.
List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >