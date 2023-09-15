Top Court Upholds Sentence for Attempted Rape, Murder in Busan

Photo : YONHAP News

The Supreme Court on Thursday upheld a lower court's 20-year prison sentence for a man who indiscriminately attacked a woman in Busan last May with the objective of sexually assaulting her.In its ruling on Thursday, the top court confirmed the length of the term for the man identified by surname Lee on charges of violating the law on punishment against sexual violence.The top court also upheld the disclosure of Lee's identity for ten years, a restriction on employment at facilities for children, youths, and those with disabilities, and the mandatory use of an electronic tracking device for 20 years.Lee was indicted after following the victim into her residential building in the early hours of May 22 last year, before kicking her on the head multiple times with an intent to kill.While Lee was sentenced to 12 years in the first trial on charges of attempted murder, prosecutors changed charges in the indictment to attempted rape and murder during an appeals trial based on DNA collected from the victim's jeans that matched Lee.The offender’s claims that there were illegalities in the prosecution's change of indictment and that he had no intent to commit a sexual crime were rejected by the Supreme Court.