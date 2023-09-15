12-Yr. Prison Term Sought for DP Chief’s Aide for Illicit Funds, Bribery

Photo : YONHAP News

Prosecutors are seeking a 12-year prison sentence for Kim Yong, the former deputy of a think tank affiliated with the main opposition Democratic Party(DP), on charges of accepting illicit political funds and bribery.At a final hearing of the case involving the former Institute for Democracy official at the Seoul Central District Court on Thursday, the state agency requested that the court also impose a fine of 380 million won, or around 283-thousand U.S. dollars, and a forfeiture of 790 million won.The prosecution sought a one-year-and-six-month sentence and a forfeiture of 140 million won for Yoo Dong-kyu, the former executive of the Seongnam Development Corporation and Kim's accomplice in the alleged political fund violation.A one-year sentence and a forfeiture of 100 million won were requested for Nam Wook, a lawyer who allegedly provided the funds.Kim, a close aide of DP leader Lee Jae-myung, is suspected of scheming with Yoo to take 847 million won in bribes from Nam around the time of DP primaries for last year's presidential election.Kim also allegedly took 190 million won from Yoo for providing favors in the Daejang-dong development project, while serving as a standing member of the Seongnam city council's urban construction committee from February 2013 to April 2014.