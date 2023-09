Photo : YONHAP News

Apartment prices nationwide have continued to rise for ten consecutive weeks with prices in all 25 districts in Seoul also climbing for two straight weeks.According to the Korea Real Estate Agency on Thursday, apartment prices nationwide rose zero-point-one percent this week, slightly higher than the previous week’s spike of zero-point-09 percent.The increase for Gyeonggi Province apartments was significant, jumping zero-point-21 percent this week.Meanwhile, the market for “jeonse” lump-sum deposits is also seeing a continuous rise with a growing number of transactions.Rental prices of apartments nationwide rose by zero-point-13 percent up from the previous week’s increase of zero-point-01 percent.