Photo : YONHAP News

First vice foreign minister Chang Ho-jin said on Thursday that the confirmation of military cooperation between Russia and North Korea will result in either unilateral sanctions or joint sanctions with allies.Speaking at the plenary session of the National Assembly’s Foreign Affairs and Unification Committee, Chang noted that the UN Security Council resolutions are not currently effective and that allies such as the U.S., Japan and the EU must work together to impose sanctions.The first vice foreign minister also raised the possibility of unilateral sanctions from Seoul.Meanwhile, in response to ruling People Power Party lawmaker Tae Yong-ho’s remarks that South Korea could supply Ukraine with lethal weapons if Pyongyang and Moscow forge ahead with military cooperation, Chang noted the substantial strain such a move would put on Seoul-Moscow relations.