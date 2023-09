Photo : YONHAP News

The foreign ministry says it would be possible to hold a summit among South Korea, Japan and China within this year or early next year.The statement was made by first vice foreign minister Chang Ho-jin on Thursday while attending the plenary session of the National Assembly’s Foreign Affairs and Unification Committee.Chang noted that the three countries have reached a consensus on holding a trilateral summit and coordination on the date is now the priority.The statements come as officials from the three neighboring countries are set to hold a high-level meeting in Seoul next month to discuss the summit.Such a summit has not convened since it was held in Chengdu, China in 2019 due to the COVID-19 pandemic and strained Seoul-Tokyo relations.The vice minister also hinted that Chinese President Xi Jinping may visit Seoul if the three-way meeting proceeds smoothly.