Photo : YONHAP News

A Seoul court will set in a day or two dates for deliberating on a pretrial detention warrant for main opposition Democratic Party chair Lee Jae-myung.The Seoul Central District Court said Thursday that it will set the dates after it receives the form that stipulates the parliamentary consent for Lee's potential arrest.The court is set to receive the consent form in a day or two given that the document will first be delivered to the justice ministry then to the Supreme Prosecutors’ Office and the Seoul Central District Prosecutors’ Office.Earlier in the day, the National Assembly passed the motion allowing prosecutors to arrest Lee with 149 votes in favor, 136 against and six abstentions, as well as four invalid ballots.The opposition leader has been under investigation on suspicion of corruption related to land development scandals and third-party bribery.