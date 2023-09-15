Russia's Deputy Foreign Minister to Visit S. Korea Next Week at Earliest

Russia’s deputy foreign minister in charge of the Asia-Pacific region Andrey Rudenko is set to visit South Korea as early as next week.According to the diplomatic circle on Thursday, Seoul and Moscow are coordinating the schedule for Rudenko’s visit which could come next week at the earliest.If he makes the trip, Rudenko would be visiting South Korea for the first time since he took office last year.Discussions for his visit were reportedly already underway even before North Korean leader Kim Jong-un visited Russia.Rudenko’s possible visit is expected to be significant for efforts toward managing Seoul-Moscow relations. The move comes amid reports that North Korea and Russia are seeking to boost their military cooperation.Pundits are speculating whether Rudenko will explain to Seoul the results of the summit between Kim and Russian President Vladimir Putin as he had previously said he could deliver details of Kim’s trip to Russia upon Seoul’s request.