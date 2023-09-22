DP Floor Leaders Offer to Resign over Chair’s Arrest Motion Passage

Photo : YONHAP News

The floor leadership of the main opposition Democratic Party(DP) has offered to resign after the National Assembly passed a motion on Thursday seeking parliamentary consent to the arrest of its leader, Lee Jae-myung.DP floor spokesperson Lee So-young told reporters at the National Assembly that floor leader Park Kwang-on offered to step down during a lawmakers’ meeting to take responsibility for the passage of the motion.Lee said that the floor leadership is resigning en masse, adding that the party’s secretary general Cho Chung-sik and other officials have also offered to leave their positions.The spokesperson explained that the motion passed despite the party leadership’s call for lawmakers to vote it down, which led to the decision to step down.The party’s Supreme Council also said in a statement that it feels devastated and responsible for the passage and offered apology to the people and party members, adding that council members will stabilize the party quickly and protect the DP chair.The resignation of the floor leadership came after the Assembly passed the motion with 149 votes in favor, 136 against and six abstentions, as well as four invalid ballots; a result made possible only due to a number of DP defections.