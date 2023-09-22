Yoon Campaigns for Busan Expo Bid in Final Summits in New York

Photo : YONHAP News

President Yoon Suk Yeol conducted last-minute efforts to promote the country’s bid to host the 2030 World Expo in Busan in a series of bilateral talks with world leaders in New York on Thursday.In the morning, Yoon met with Ecuadorian President Guillermo Lasso and said that bilateral talks on the signing of a strategic economic cooperation agreement have been proceeding smoothly.Lasso expressed hope that the agreement would serve as an opportunity to expand cooperation in bilateral trade, investment and supply chains.President Yoon also asked for consideration and support for the participation of the state-run Korea Expressway Corporation in Ecuador’s highway project linking three cities.Later in the day, Yoon held talks with Saint Kitts and Nevis Prime Minister Terrance Drew and asked the Caribbean island nation to play a role in the expansion of cooperation between South Korea and the region as the country chair of the Organization of Eastern Caribbean States this year.With the two summits, Yoon has held 30 bilateral summit meetings since arrival in New York on Monday, with plans for more before departing.