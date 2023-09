Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea defeated Thailand 4-0 on Thursday in the men’s football competition of the Asian Games in China to advance to the knockout stage.The national team, led by coach Hwang Sun-hong, beat Thailand in the second Group E match at Jinhua Sports Center Stadium in Jinhua, scoring all four goals in the first half.Midfielder Hong Hyun-seok scored the opener in the 15th minute and An Jae-jun netted another five minutes later, with Um Won-sang and Lee Jae-ik adding one each before the halftime whistle.After a 9-0 demolition of Kuwait in the first group match on Tuesday, Team Korea sits on two wins to secure an early ticket to the Round of 16 regardless of the results of the third and final group match with Bahrain on Sunday.