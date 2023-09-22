DP Supreme Council to Meet over Aftermath of Chair’s Arrest Motion

Photo : YONHAP News

The main opposition Democratic Party(DP) will hold a Supreme Council meeting on Friday morning to discuss the aftermath of the parliamentary passage of a motion consenting to the arrest of party chair Lee Jae-myung.The meeting will be held without Lee, who is continuing his hunger strike, and floor leader Park Kwang-on, who offered to resign on Thursday to take responsibility for the passage of the motion.The council is expected to discuss ways to deal with internal confusion after the result, including preparations for a court hearing to review the prosecution’s request for the pretrial detention of the party chief.The meeting is also likely to cover a schedule for the election of a new floor leader to prevent a vacuum in the leadership.Also expected to be reviewed are remedial options concerning the intensifying tension and conflict between the pro-Lee faction within the party and lawmakers not supportive of the DP chief.The party is expected to experience extreme disarray for some time as the anti-Lee faction is calling for his resignation, while loyalists are calling for the party to stand united and support Lee to overcome the fallout from the motion.