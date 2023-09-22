Menu Content

PM Han to Meet Xi Jinping on Margins of Asian Games on Sat.

Written: 2023-09-22 09:37:50Updated: 2023-09-22 09:45:17

PM Han to Meet Xi Jinping on Margins of Asian Games on Sat.

Photo : KBS News

Prime Minister Han Duck-soo will reportedly meet with Chinese President Xi Jinping on Saturday on the sidelines of the opening ceremony of the Asian Games in Hangzhou, China.

A government official told Yonhap News on Friday that consultation on the talks is under way between the two nations, adding that the meeting has been agreed upon and the two sides are finalizing the location and timing.

The meeting is likely to take place before the opening ceremony of the Asian Games on Saturday after Han attends a luncheon for foreign dignitaries hosted by Xi.

Han will be the first high-level South Korean official to meet with the Chinese president since President Yoon Suk Yeol held a summit with him on the sidelines of a Group of 20 Summit in Indonesia last November.

The Saturday meeting comes 16 days after Yoon held talks with Chinese Premier Li Qiang on the sidelines of summits related to the Association of Southeast Asian Nations in Jakarta.

During the meeting, Han is expected to convey Seoul's hopes for a trilateral summit involving Japan and China, and extend an invitation to Xi for a visit to South Korea.
