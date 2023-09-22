Foreign Minister Meets with New Japanese Counterpart in New York

Photo : YONHAP News

Foreign minister Park Jin held talks with Japan’s new foreign minister on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly in New York on Thursday.According to Seoul’s foreign ministry, Park held talks with his new counterpart, Yoko Kamikawa, over breakfast and congratulated her on the appointment as he expressed hope that the two sides will closely communicate to continue the positive development in bilateral relations.While agreeing to work to maintain the momentum behind improved ties between the two nations, they also concurred on the revitalization of a trilateral consultative body involving China to realize a three-way summit within this year.The two sides also agreed to solidify cooperation among South Korea, the United States and Japan to respond to the regional and global situation, including the North Korea nuclear issue.Kamikawa was appointed as Japan’s new foreign minister in last week’s Cabinet reshuffle, becoming Japan’s first female foreign minister in almost two decades.