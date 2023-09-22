Menu Content

Search

Korean
Search

English

About KBS Go to KBS
Go Top

International

N. Korea Discusses Outcome of Kim's Russia Visit in Party Meeting

Written: 2023-09-22 10:27:25Updated: 2023-09-22 10:29:54

N. Korea Discusses Outcome of Kim's Russia Visit in Party Meeting

Photo : YONHAP News

North Korea reportedly discussed the outcome of leader Kim Jong-un’s recent visit to Russia in a party meeting on Wednesday.

According to the North’s official Korean Central News Agency(KCNA) on Friday, the central committee of the ruling Workers’ Party held a politburo session to discuss the trip.

The KCNA said Kim Song-nam, director of the party’s international affairs department, presented the report at the meeting, analyzing the significance of Kim's visit and introducing long-term plans for developing bilateral relations of North Korea and Russia.

The North Korean leader, who attended the meeting, reportedly called for the active implementation of constructive measures to further realize and develop bilateral relations in every field.

The politburo also discussed a series of ways to practically apply the successes of the regime leader’s "external activities" on his nine-day trip to Russia from which he returned earlier in the week that included a summit with Russian President Vladimir Putin at the Vostochny space center last Wednesday.
List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >