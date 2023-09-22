DP’s Supreme Council Slams Reps. Who Voted to Allow Chair’s Arrest

Photo : YONHAP News

The Supreme Council of the main opposition Democratic Party's(DP) slammed party lawmakers who are among the faction supportive of leader Lee Jae-myung for voting in favor of parliamentary consent for his arrest over corruption and third-party bribery charges.Council member Jung Chung-rae, who presided over a meeting on Friday, accused those outside the pro-Lee faction of betraying the party chief while saying the government’s manipulation of them to eliminate political foes cannot be tolerated, warning that the party will respond reciprocally to them.Emphasizing that the Council will continue to stand by its chief, Jung said efforts will be made to elect the new floor leader before next week's Chuseok thanksgiving holiday, with floor leader Park Kwang-on’s resignation on Thursday as he sought to take responsibility for the vote.Fellow Council member Park Chan-dae warned that those who betrayed the party will pay a price for their actions.Council member Ko Min-jung, who is not considered to be a part of the pro-Lee faction, said she had voted against the consent request amid Lee's ongoing hunger strike.