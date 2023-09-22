Poll: Yoon at 32% Approval, 46% Say DP Chief's Pretrial Detention Fair

Photo : YONHAP News

President Yoon Suk Yeol’s approval rating edged up slightly to 32 percent with a third of positive respondents citing recent diplomacy.According to Gallup Korea's survey of one-thousand-one adults nationwide between Tuesday and Thursday, the positive assessment of Yoon’s handling of state affairs increased one percentage point from a week earlier, while negative views dropped one percentage point to 59 percent.Among those satisfied with the administration, 31 percent cited diplomacy, followed by six percent with a positive overall view of the government’s performance and five percent mentioning defense and national security.Of those dissatisfied, 15 percent cited diplomacy, ten percent pointed to the administration's response to the Fukushima wastewater discharge and another ten percent mentioned his handling of the economy, livelihoods and inflation.Both the ruling People Power Party(PPP) and the main opposition Democratic Party(DP) each claimed 33 percent of support, with the ruling side seeing no change from the previous week and the opposition gaining one percentage point.Asked about the prosecution’s pursuit of pretrial detention of DP chief Lee Jae-myung over corruption and third-party bribery allegations, 46 percent said it was part of a justified investigation procedure.Thirty-seven percent said it was part of unjust political oppression, while another 17 percent deferred.The survey had a confidence level of 95 percent, with a margin of error of plus or minus three-point-one percentage points.