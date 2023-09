Photo : KBS News

Prosecutors raided offices of the state election watchdog over allegations of hiring irregularities on Friday.The Seoul Central District Prosecutors' Office began the search and seizure at five locations, including the National Election Commission(NEC) and its regional offices.Last week, the Anti-Corruption and Civil Rights Commission said it had found 353 cases of hiring irregularities within the election watchdog from the past seven years.The Commission filed complaints against 28 people suspected of either intentionally or habitually engaging in irregular employment practices, while seeking investigations into 312 alleged instances of preferential treatment for family members and other types of solicitation.