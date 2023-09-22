Menu Content

Unification Minister, US Amb. Share View on N. Korea-Russia Arms Deal

Written: 2023-09-22 13:14:13Updated: 2023-09-22 14:54:33

Photo : YONHAP News

Unification minister Kim Yung-ho met with U.S. Ambassador to South Korea Philip Goldberg for the first time since taking office and shared concerns over North Korea's provision of weapons to Russia for its war in Ukraine.

During the meeting on Friday, Kim said the unprecedented invasion by a permanent member of the United Nations Security Council(UNSC) of a neighboring country has occurred and the North is taking advantage of what is happening.

The minister called for the allies to exert greater efforts to abide by international regulations and to more firmly cooperate to defend global order concerning the war.

Delivering Washington's similar concerns over the latest development, Goldberg stressed that all UNSC member states are obligated to enforce existing sanctions and abide by them.

On the North's human rights, Kim said the Yoon Suk Yeol administration seeks to continue providing humanitarian aid to the regime regardless of the political or military situation, to which Goldberg said the allies should cooperate on that front.
