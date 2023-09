Photo : YONHAP News

Main opposition Democratic Party(DP) chair Lee Jae-myung has called on the party to unite, saying if all of the party’s capacity is joined into one, it can, without fail, achieve victory.Lee made the remark in a statement sent to reporters on Friday amid growing internal strife in the DP following the passage of a parliamentary consent for Lee’s pretrial detention and resignation of the party floor leadership.Lee urged the party to unite forces to stop the destruction of democracy, people’s livelihood and peace by what he called the dictatorial regime.The DP chief, however, did not indicate whether he plans to stop his hunger strike which entered its 23rd day on Friday.Lee said the DP is the political party that must fight against the Yoon Suk Yeol government’s tyranny, claiming that if the DP comes down, the government’s oppression will escalate and the people will be the ones facing the resulting damage.