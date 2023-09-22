DP to Elect New Floor Leader Next Tues.

Photo : YONHAP News

The main opposition Democratic Party(DP) has decided to elect its new floor leader next Tuesday.The party set the election date after creating a management committee for such an election which will be headed by five-term lawmaker Byun Jae-il.The move comes after the party floor leadership headed by Rep. Park Kwang-on offered to step down on Friday in the wake of parliament voting to give consent to the pretrial detention of DP chief Lee Jae-myung.Committee member, Rep. Han Jun-ho, told reporters after the committee’s first meeting that the election will take place at 2 p.m. next Tuesday, adding that the party will receive candidacy registration from Friday to Sunday.Han said candidates will have one day to campaign next Monday, adding that if only one person registers as candidate, he or she will be elected without a vote.Meanwhile, with the DP floor leadership stepping down, a plenary session scheduled for Monday is unlikely to take place.As a result, the appointment of Lee Gyun-ryong as Supreme Court Chief Justice is expected to be delayed, leaving the top post in the Supreme Court vacant.