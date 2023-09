Photo : YONHAP News

President Yoon Suk Yeol has approved a plan to exempt highway toll fees for the Chuseok holidays which will run from next Thursday through October 1.The presidential office said Yoon granted the approval on Friday in New York where he is attending the UN General Assembly.The toll exemption plan was earlier approved at a Cabinet meeting chaired by the prime minister on Tuesday.Drivers who use the Hi-Pass payment system will automatically see their fees exempted when they drive through a toll gate on Hi-pass lanes. Drivers who don’t use the electronic system should receive a ticket from the toll gate when entering the highway and submit the ticket when exiting the highway to get the toll exemption.