Judge Yoo Chang-hoon to Deliberate on Pretrial Detention Warrant for DP Chief

Photo : YONHAP News

The court deliberation on a pretrial detention warrant for main opposition Democratic Party chair Lee Jae-myung will be presided by judge Yoo Chang-hoon.According to the legal sector on Friday, Yoo, who is one of the three judges in the Seoul Central District Court charged with warrants, will decide at next Tuesday's deliberation whether to issue the warrant for Lee on corruption and third-party bribery charges.Yoo was also the judge who was tasked with the deliberation when prosecutors sought a pretrial detention warrant for Lee earlier in February over his alleged role in the Daejang-dong and Wirye land development scandals.Yoo went on to automatically reject that warrant request after the National Assembly voted down a motion to allow Lee’s arrest on February 27.Yoo has previously handled a number of deliberations for high-profile figures, including former special counsel Park Young-soo who was recently indicted on corruption charges related to the high-profile Daejang-dong land development scandal. Back in June, Yoon had rejected a pretrial detention warrant for Park.Yoo is set to reach a decision on the warrant for Lee on Tuesday night or early hours of Wednesday.