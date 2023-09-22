Russia: Pres. Yoon's UN Speech Will Seriously Harm Seoul-Moscow Ties

Photo : YONHAP News

Russia says President Yoon Suk Yeol’s speech at the UN General Assembly which had warned against military cooperation between North Korea and Russia will seriously harm Seoul-Moscow relations.According to Russia’s state-run Sputnik news agency, Russia’s deputy foreign minister in charge of the Asia-Pacific region Andrey Rudenko told South Korea’s Ambassador to Russia Lee Do-hoon on Friday that Yoon’s remarks in his UN speech could harm ties, describing the president’s comments as “unfriendly.”Russia’s foreign ministry said Lee promised to immediately relay the stance to the South Korean government.Earlier on Wednesday, Yoon said in his keynote speech at the UN General Assembly that if North Korea comes to acquire the information and technology necessary to boost its weapons of mass destruction capabilities in exchange for supporting Russia with conventional weapons, the deal between the two countries will be a direct provocation that threatens the peace and security of not only Ukraine but also South Korea.He then stressed that South Korea, together with its allies and partners, will not stand idly by.