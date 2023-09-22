PM Han to Meet Xi Jinping in Hangzhou Saturday Afternoon

Photo : YONHAP News

Prime minister Han Duck-soo, who is visiting China for the Hangzhou Asian Games, will hold talks with Chinese President Xi Jinping at 4:30 p.m. Saturday local time before the opening ceremony takes place.Han's office notified the press corps of the time but did not reveal the location of the meeting or the agenda.During the session, the prime minister is expected to convey hopes for a swift trilateral summit also involving Japan and extend an invitation for President Xi's visit to South Korea.The meeting is the second high-level talks between the two sides in 16 days after President Yoon Suk Yeol met with Chinese premier Li Qiang in Indonesia early this month.Prime minister Han arrived in Hangzhou earlier Saturday for a two-day visit with Chinese state media covering his arrival. Despite the rain, he was greeted at the airport in a welcome ceremony involving military honor guards, children and college students.Chinese Central Television said the two neighboring countries that share a long history of amicable exchanges and advancement in bilateral ties since diplomatic relations were forged in 1992, have contributed to peace and stability in the region.On Saturday, Han will also attend a luncheon for representatives from participating nations of the Asian Games hosted by President Xi.