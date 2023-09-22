Quad Urges Adherence to UN Res. Banning Arms Trade with N. Korea

Photo : YONHAP News

The security dialogue known as the Quad, comprising the United States, Australia, India and Japan, has called on UN member states to abide by UN Security Council resolutions banning arms trade with North Korea.The U.S. State Department said the foreign ministers of the Quad nations held talks in New York on Friday on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly and discussed the importance of dealing with the issue of nuclear weapons and missile technology proliferation related to North Korea.The Quad ministers urged all UN members to comply with UN resolutions prohibiting the transfer of any arms and related supplies to North Korea and securing such materials from the North.The four sides did not mention Russia by name but the call appears to be targeting a possible illegal arms deal between Pyongyang and Moscow.Details of last week's summit between the leaders of North Korea and Russia have not been disclosed but the international community speculates the two sides may have struck a deal in which Pyongyang provides ammunition for Moscow's war in Ukraine in return for receiving spy satellite technology.