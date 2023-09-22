Yoon Leaves New York after Attending UNGA, Holding 41 Bilateral Meetings

Photo : YONHAP News

President Yoon Suk Yeol is returning from a six-day trip to New York with his plane having left John F. Kennedy International Airport on Friday afternoon local time.Before departure, Yoon held talks with the leaders of Iraq, Serbia as well as Saint Vincent and the Grenadines and had a luncheon with Pacific Island nation officials, requesting support for South Korea's bid to host the 2030 World Expo in Busan.During his stay in New York, Yoon held 41 bilateral meetings, about eight to eleven per day, including nine inaugural summits.In a keynote speech at the UN General Assembly on Wednesday, President Yoon issued a warning against military exchanges between North Korea and Russia and also called for reform of the UN Security Council.He pledged to expand South Korean contribution to three key areas of development, climate and the digital sector, noting the widening gap among countries fueled by the pandemic and the war in Ukraine.Yoon also spoke at New York University on Thursday, following his first visit last year, and vowed to unveil a "Digital Bill of Rights," or global standards to regulate side effects of digital technology such as fake news.The bill of rights will contain five guiding principles to ensure that digital technologies such as artificial intelligence guarantee freedom and rights, security and trust and allow fair access, equal opportunities, innovation and promotion of humanity's well-being.