Photo : YONHAP News

Local gasoline and diesel prices have risen for the eleventh week.According to oil price portal Opinet run by the Korea National Oil Corporation, the average price of gas sold at pumps nationwide rose 16-point-seven won to one-thousand-776-point-three won per liter in the third week of September.The average price of diesel climbed 21-point-five won to one-thousand-676-point-eight won per liter. Factors for the hike in global oil prices include Russia's ban on exports of petroleum products, Saudi Arabia's support of OPEC+’s ongoing output cuts and the territorial dispute between Azerbaijan and Armenia.The price of Dubai crude, South Korea's benchmark, went up zero-point-nine dollars to hit an average 94 dollars 40 cents a barrel this week.