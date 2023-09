Photo : YONHAP News

Main opposition Democratic Party leader Lee Jae-myung has ended his hunger strike started more than 3 weeks ago in protest of the Yoon Suk Yeol administration.DP spokesperson Kang Sun-woo broke the news on Saturday saying the chairman announced an end to the fast on the 24th day and will begin treatment.Kang said doctors strongly advised Lee to immediately stop the fast saying further continuation will severely affect his health.She added that a party committee adopted a resolution Friday urging Lee to stop the hunger strike while similar requests have been pouring in from various groups and individuals.Kang said Lee will continue to receive treatment at the current hospital and intends to engage in activities such as attending court hearings in consultation with medical staff.