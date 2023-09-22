Asian Games Opening Ceremony May Face Setbacks due to Weather

Photo : YONHAP News

The bad weather may cause disruptions to the opening ceremony of the Hangzhou Asian Games in China kicking off on Saturday.According to organizers, the venue of the opening ceremony slated to start at 8 p.m. local time will change from the Hangzhou Olympic Sports Center Stadium to the sports center's indoor basketball court if inclement weather is forecast.Even if precipitation is small, if safety concerns become an issue, some opening ceremony programs could also be canceled or scaled back.The organizing committee earlier hinted at a ceremony filled with new digital technologies showcasing artificial intelligence, big data and augmented reality, with the Hangzhou games being the first major sporting event since the end of COVID-19.There are concerns of rain-related safety issues as the two-hour ceremony mobilizes a great deal of digital equipment.According to Chinese search engine Baidu, zero-point-one to zero-point-four millimeters of rain per hour are forecast in Hangzhou between 9 p.m. and 1 a.m.Matches and training sessions of some sports were called off on Thursday and Friday.