PM Han Attends Luncheon Hosted by Xi Jinping in Hangzhou

Photo : YONHAP News

Prime Minister Han Duck-soo attended a luncheon for representatives from nations participating in the Hangzhou Asian Games hosted by Chinese President Xi Jinping.According to China's state-run Xinhua news agency, Han attended a welcoming banquet hosted by Xi alongside Cambodian King Norodom Sihamoni, Syrian president Bashar al-Assad, Prime Minister of Nepal Pushpa Kamal Dahal and other representatives.During the banquet, Xi stressed the promotion of peace, solidarity and inclusiveness through sports as well as the establishment of Asia as an anchor for world peace.He added that Asian countries should adhere to good neighborliness and mutual benefit, and reject the Cold War mentality and camp-based confrontation.Han arrived in Hangzhou earlier on Saturday for a two-day visit, which will include talks with Xi at 4:30 p.m. Saturday, local time, before the opening ceremony.He is expected to convey hopes for a trilateral summit between South Korea, China and Japan within the year and extend an invitation to President Xi to visit South Korea, but the location of the meeting or the agenda was not disclosed.The meeting is the second high-level talks between the two sides in 16 days after President Yoon Suk Yeol's meeting with Chinese premier Li Qiang in Indonesia early this month.