PM Han Conveys Hope for Healthy Ties with China in Talks with Xi

Photo : YONHAP News

Prime minister Han Duck-soo expressed hope for the development of mature and healthy relations with China during his meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping on the sidelines of the Hangzhou Asian Games on Saturday.According to his office, Han conveyed hopes for such development based on mutual respect, reciprocity and common interests in the 20-minute meeting ahead of the event’s opening ceremony.The prime minister said that both countries face heightened regional tensions due to North Korea's continued provocations as well as global challenges in economic uncertainty and supply chain disruption.Han passed on greetings by President Yoon Suk Yeol and stressed the importance of continued high-level exchanges and communication in demonstrating the determination of both sides to advance bilateral relations.He also conveyed wishes for a successful Asian Games.In response, President Xi gave his regards to Yoon and called South Korea a close neighbor and inseparable partner.He said that since diplomatic ties were forged in 1992, swift advancement in bilateral relations has benefited the people of both countries and spurred regional peace and development.Xi said that Beijing will exert efforts jointly with Seoul in line with their strategic cooperative partnership.He also expressed receptiveness to a trilateral summit with Japan at an appropriate time and promised to seriously consider a possible visit to South Korea.