Yoon Returns Home from Trip to New York

Photo : KBS News

President Yoon Suk Yeol has returned home from a six-day trip to New York to attend the United Nations General Assembly and hold a series of summit talks with world leaders.The presidential plane carrying Yoon and his entourage, which left John F. Kennedy International Airport on Friday afternoon local time, landed at Seoul Air Base in Seongnam at 6:20 p.m. Saturday Korea time.Before departure, Yoon held talks with the leaders of Iraq and Serbia, as well as Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, and had a luncheon with Pacific Island nation officials where he requested support for South Korea's bid to host the 2030 World Expo in Busan.During his stay in New York, Yoon held 41 bilateral meetings, about eight to eleven per day, including nine inaugural summits.In a keynote speech at the UN General Assembly on Wednesday, President Yoon issued a warning against military exchanges between North Korea and Russia and also called for reform of the UN Security Council.Yoon also spoke at New York University on Thursday, following his first visit last year, and vowed to unveil a "Digital Bill of Rights," or global standards to regulate the side effects of digital technology such as fake news.