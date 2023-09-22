Russian Foreign Minister Confirms Potential Visit to Pyongyang in Oct.

Photo : KBS News

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Saturday that he will visit Pyongyang next month.The Russian top diplomat made the remarks at a press conference following the 78th session of the United Nations General Assembly in New York, saying that his visit to North Korea follows the agreement between North Korean leader Kim Jong-un and Russian President Vladimir Putin.During the visit, the two sides may discuss Putin’s possible visit to North Korea, as Putin accepted an invitation from Kim to visit the North after their summit talks on September 14.At the time, the Kremlin said that every agreement would be made via diplomatic channels without disclosing details of the visit.Meanwhile, in his speech at the UN General Assembly, Lavrov criticized the United States and its Asian allies for overreacting on the Korean Peninsula, where America’s military capabilities have been strengthened, claiming that efforts by Russia and China to seek humanitarianism and political solutions continue to be rejected.The “overreaction” mentioned by Lavrov is interpreted as a reference to the growing security cooperation between South Korea, the United States, and Japan.