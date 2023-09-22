Park Jin Attends MIKTA Foreign Ministers' Meeting to Discuss Cooperation

Photo : KBS News

Foreign Minister Park Jin attended a foreign ministers’ meeting of five middle-power nations on Saturday on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly in New York.The top diplomats of the MIKTA, a grouping of South Korea, Mexico, Indonesia, Türkiye and Australia, held a meeting to discuss ways to enhance cooperation among the countries. This year marks the tenth anniversary of MIKTA’s establishment.Seoul’s Foreign Ministry said that the top diplomats discussed measures to follow up on the MIKTA summit held on the margins of the Group of 20 summit in India on September 9, as well as ways to deepen cooperation at multilateral and regional forums.The foreign ministers reportedly agreed to deepen cooperation based on the results of the recent MIKTA summit, saying that the MIKTA, which marks its tenth anniversary this year, should continue to send a unified message on various international issues.Minister Park said that with the international community divided due to heightened geopolitical tensions, it is important for MIKTA to strengthen its role as a bridge between developed and developing countries.Park also called for cooperation among the five countries to realize proposals made by President Yoon Suk Yeol during the MIKTA summit for creating proper regulations for a universal digital order in the process of digital transition.