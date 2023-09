Photo : YONHAP News

Modern pentathlete Kim Sun-woo won the first medal for South Korea in the Hangzhou Asian Games, which kicked off with an opening ceremony on Saturday.Kim grabbed the women’s individual silver on Sunday in the modern pentathlon competitions at the Fuyang Yinhu Sports Center, the first medal for South Korea in the Hangzhou Asian Games.Kim, who secured gold in the 2014 Incheon Asian Games and bronze in the 2018 Jakarta-Palembang Asian Games, won Asiad medals three times in a row.Modern pentathlon is a sports contest that includes five events: riding, fencing, swimming and laser run, or shooting and running.