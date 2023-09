Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea's Taekwondo athlete Kang Wan-jin has won the nation's first gold medal at the 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou, China.The 24-year old on Sunday defeated Ma Yun Zhong of Chinese Taipei in the men's individual taekwondo poomsae final at Lin'an Sports Culture & Exhibition Center.Kang is South Korea's first gold medalist at the Asian Games that kicked off on Saturday after modern pentathlete Kim Sun-woo grabbed the women’s individual silver earlier on Sunday.After Kang's gold, South Korea's Cha Yea-eun also won the gold medal in the women's taekwondo poomsae, defeating Yuiko Niwa of Japan.The competition, which first became an official Asian Games event in 2018, consists of a series of attack and defense demonstrations performed in a sequence.