S. Korea Wins 5 Gold Medals on First Day of Hangzhou Asian Games

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea picked up five gold medals among the 14 medals claimed on the first day of the Asian Games in Hangzhou on Sunday.The first gold for South Korea came in Taekwondo as Kang Wan-jin finished first in the men’s individual taekwondo poomsae.After Kang's gold, South Korea's Cha Yea-eun also won the gold medal in the women's taekwondo poomsae, defeating Yuiko Niwa of Japan.South Korea added two more golds in the modern pentathlon, with Jun Woong-tae topping the podium in the men’s individual modern pentathlon, in which he finished with a score of one-thousand-508 ahead compatriot Lee Ji-hun, who grabbed silver with a score of one-thousand-492.The pair were then part of the team event champions with Jung Jin-hwa that claimed first with four-thousand-477 points in total to beat China.Kim Sun-woo grabbed silver in the women’s individual modern pentathlon as well as bronze in the women’s team event.Hwang Sun-woo captured bronze in the men’s 100-meter freestyle event and fencer Choi In-jeong won gold in the women’s individual epee, defeating compatriot Song Se-ra.