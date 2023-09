Photo : YONHAP News

President Yoon Suk Yeol will reportedly review the outcome of his recent trip to New York in a Cabinet meeting on Monday.An official at the presidential office told reporters on Sunday that the president is expected to brief the Cabinet on South Korea’s commitment to actively contribute to narrowing the gaps among countries in development, climate and digital areas.He will also relay the country’s decision to respond in unity with the international community to military cooperation between North Korea and Russia.Yoon is also likely to mention that he held talks with leaders of 41 countries over the five days during the trip to promote the country’s bid to host the 2030 World Expo in Busan.The weekly Cabinet meeting has been moved up one day from the normal Tuesday scheduling due to the Chuseok holiday later in the week.