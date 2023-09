Photo : YONHAP News

South Korean forward Son Heung-min of Tottenham Hotspur scored two goals in the club’s Premier League clash with archrivals Arsenal on Sunday.Son bagged the brace away at the Emirates Stadium to ensure that Spurs came away with a point in the 2-2 draw in the first North London derby of the season.The club captain scored a goal in the 42nd minute when his team was trailing 1-0 and netted another equalizer in the second half.With the two goals, his fourth and fifth of the season, Son has now scored a total of 199 goals in Europe, with just one to reach 200.Son has so far scored five goals in six league games this season, second only to Earling Haaland of Manchester City.