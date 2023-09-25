S. Korea, China, Japan to Hold Talks on Resuming Trilateral Summit

Photo : YONHAP News

Diplomatic authorities from South Korea, China and Japan will hold a series of talks in Seoul early this week to discuss preparations for the resumption of a trilateral summit.South Korea’s deputy foreign minister Chung Byung-won will hold a senior officials’ meeting on Tuesday with Japanese Senior Deputy Minister for Foreign Affairs Takehiro Funakoshi and China’s Assistant Minister of Foreign Affairs, Nong Rong.Ahead of the trilateral meeting, Chung will hold separate bilateral talks with his Chinese and Japanese counterparts on Monday afternoon, with deputy director-level talks also scheduled for the day.With the series of talks, the three nations will begin discussions in earnest to resume the trilateral summit within this year after the last one was held in 2019 in Chengdu, China.South Korea, which is seeking to host the summit this year, will reportedly propose a blueprint for three-way cooperation to China and Japan and gather opinions on the matter.