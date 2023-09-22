Pres. Office: Seoul to Seek Talks to Realize Xi’s Visit to S. Korea

Photo : YONHAP News

The presidential office said that it will earnestly seek discussions to arrange a visit by Chinese President Xi Jinping to South Korea.An official at the top office told Yonhap News on Sunday that Xi brought up a visit first to Prime Minister Han Duck-soo, and South Korea will start discussing the matter with China through diplomatic channels.Appearing on a local news program, National Security Advisor Cho Tae-yong reiterated the intention to talk to Beijing as he noted that Xi mentioned the need to visit South Korea multiple times, but added that the trip is unlikely to transpire this year.The security adviser said the government is not rushing and will take time to realize Xi’s visit, and the first step is to resume the trilateral summit of South Korea, China and Japan after a four-year hiatus since 2019.Cho said that Xi’s visit, if realized, would serve as an important turnaround for Seoul-Beijing relations.The Chinese president’s last visit to South Korea was ten years ago in July 2014 under the Park Geun-hye government.