Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea defeated Bahrain 3-0 in the men's football competition of the Hangzhou Asian Games in China on Sunday to win all three group stage matches with 16 goals.The side claimed victory in its final Group E match at Jinhua Sports Centre Stadium in Jinhua as Lee Han-beom, Paik Seung-ho and Goh Young-jun scored one each in the second half.South Korea had already secured a berth for the knockout stage by beating Kuwait and Thailand in its previous group matches.With nothing at stake on Sunday, head coach Hwang Sun-hong started Paris Saint-Germain midfielder Lee Kang-in to check his condition, with a good performance put in before his substitution in the 36th minute.South Korea will take on Kyrgyzstan on Wednesday.